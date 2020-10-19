Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 984,400 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $983.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,010.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

