Albertsons Companies (ACI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACI stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,740.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

