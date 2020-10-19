Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $14.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

AA stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alcoa by 933.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

