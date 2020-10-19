Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

ALFVY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

ALFVY opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.