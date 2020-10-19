Alias (ALIAS) Price Hits $0.0814 on Major Exchanges

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Alias has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $2,007.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alias has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Alias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00027762 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029107 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004968 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019019 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.09 or 0.01186852 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Alias

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

