Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 3.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.09.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.32. The stock had a trading volume of 322,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,743,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.76 and its 200 day moving average is $239.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $168.12 and a twelve month high of $310.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.