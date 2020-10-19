Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,327. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $343.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.54.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

