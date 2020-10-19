Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) versus Chilco River (NASDAQ:CRVH) Head to Head Analysis

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Chilco River’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.47 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.30 Chilco River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chilco River has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Chilco River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83% Chilco River N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and Chilco River, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chilco River 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Chilco River.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chilco River has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Chilco River on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Chilco River

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. operates the Bruce Hotel and Casino in Lima in Peru. The company is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

