Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $10.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,556.86. 17,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,812. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,433.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

