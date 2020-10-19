Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Sells $186,160.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $186,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $160,960.00.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,136,725 shares of the software’s stock worth $109,623,000 after buying an additional 1,744,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock valued at $153,508,000 after purchasing an additional 292,364 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127,142 shares of the software’s stock valued at $84,554,000 after purchasing an additional 94,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,851 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 46,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

