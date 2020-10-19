Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,293.00 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,802.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.