American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Gap Down to $32.30

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $29.05. American Equity Investment Life shares last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 23,930 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.63.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.