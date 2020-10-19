American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Gap Down to $32.30

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $29.05. American Equity Investment Life shares last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 23,930 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
