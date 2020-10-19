American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Gap Down to $32.30

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $29.05. American Equity Investment Life shares last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 23,930 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on AEL. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

