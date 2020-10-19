American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after acquiring an additional 569,150 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,238,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $619,647,000 after acquiring an additional 468,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.27. The stock had a trading volume of 35,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,089. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

