American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $258.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Tower have outperformed the industry over the past year. In September, the company announced a new master lease agreement with its tenant T-Mobile. The lease provides revenue-growth visibility for American Tower. Notably, wireless carriers are increasingly investing in 5G upgrades and 4G network densification as mobile-data usage grows. This is propelling the demand for tower space, supporting American Tower’s leasing activity. The company has a resilient business model, providing a safer harbor amid the current global uncertainty. Also, decent liquidity and prudent capital-allocation strategy bode well. However, tenant concentration is concerning as any consolidations or reduction in network spending adversely impact the company’s top line. Stiff competition and elevated churn in certain emerging markets are woes.”

Get American Tower alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.54.

AMT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,732. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 358,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $22,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.