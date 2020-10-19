Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Update

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of USAS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,654. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 32.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

USAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (up from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, August 21st. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.65 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.