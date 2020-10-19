Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $235.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

