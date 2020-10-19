Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Down to $10.44

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $7.50. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 36,262,862 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.93.

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 2481.9999728 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Roe bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96). Also, insider Gary Jennison bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,450,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,914,046.

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

