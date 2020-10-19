Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $188,700.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

AMKR stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 550,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 438,819 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

