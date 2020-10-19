Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.24. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.74. 54,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

