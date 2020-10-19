Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.07.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,997.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $145,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,555 shares of company stock worth $19,163,813. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after buying an additional 1,173,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 405.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after buying an additional 502,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after buying an additional 386,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $3.99 on Monday, hitting $225.28. 26,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

