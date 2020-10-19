Analysts Expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Chemours’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. The Chemours posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Chemours will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Chemours.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $23.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Chemours by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 87,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 74,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Chemours by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

