Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Price Target at $84.00

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE BAH opened at $82.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 37.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

