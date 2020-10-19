Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Target Price at $29.36

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. 18,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.53. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

