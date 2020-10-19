Analysts Set Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $16.17

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

EC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,284,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC opened at $9.66 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

