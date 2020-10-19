Analysts Set Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $69.40

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NYSE:ELS opened at $63.88 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 365,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

