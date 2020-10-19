Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT at $28.70

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWCDF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

PWCDF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.28. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,360. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

