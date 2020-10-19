Analyzing Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) and The Ensign Group (OTCMKTS:ENSG)

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) and The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ensign Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.7% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and The Ensign Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.02 million 0.03 -$36.06 million N/A N/A The Ensign Group $2.04 billion 1.54 $110.53 million $2.09 27.93

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Profitability

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and The Ensign Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversicare Healthcare Services -1.55% N/A -0.44% The Ensign Group 5.81% 20.42% 5.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diversicare Healthcare Services and The Ensign Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A The Ensign Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

The Ensign Group has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.77%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats Diversicare Healthcare Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 62 nursing centers with 7,329 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services. In addition, the company offers senior living, as well as mobile diagnostics services; leases real estate properties; and provides other ancillary services consisting of digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiogram, laboratory, sub-acute, and patient transportation services to people in their homes or at long-term care facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 223 skilled nursing and senior living facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. The Ensign Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

