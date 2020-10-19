Analyzing Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) & WEC Energy Group (NASDAQ:WEC)

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

WEC Energy Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

WEC Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. WEC Energy Group pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WEC Energy Group and Exelon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group $7.52 billion 4.26 $1.14 billion $3.58 28.37 Exelon $34.44 billion 1.19 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.07

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than WEC Energy Group. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEC Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of WEC Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of WEC Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Exelon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WEC Energy Group and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group 16.26% 11.36% 3.37% Exelon 7.94% 8.94% 2.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WEC Energy Group and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group 4 4 3 0 1.91 Exelon 0 0 1 0 3.00

WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $90.91, indicating a potential downside of 10.49%. Exelon has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.55%. Given Exelon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than WEC Energy Group.

Summary

Exelon beats WEC Energy Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass sources; provides electricity transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company offers electricity to approximately 1.6 million residential, small and large commercial and industrial, and other customers; and natural gas to 2.8 million residential, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 36,800 miles of overhead distribution lines and 33,300 miles of underground distribution cable, as well as approximately 500 distribution substations and 500,450 line transformers; and approximately 48,900 miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 1,100 miles of natural gas transmission mains. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

