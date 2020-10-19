Analyzing FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Altisource Asset Management (NASDAQ:AAMC)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FirstService and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 2.21% 13.66% 2.95% Altisource Asset Management -103.00% N/A -33.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstService and Altisource Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.41 billion 2.46 -$251.61 million ($6.51) -20.89 Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 2.45 -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Altisource Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FirstService.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FirstService and Altisource Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 3 4 0 2.57 Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstService currently has a consensus target price of $116.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.47%. Given FirstService’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Volatility and Risk

FirstService has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstService beats Altisource Asset Management on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets locations and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

