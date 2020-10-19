Analyzing Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.47% -38.52% -26.72% Alphatec -56.16% -178.49% -39.71%

This table compares Nephros and Alphatec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.33 million 5.73 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -14.56 Alphatec $113.43 million 5.77 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -9.27

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nephros has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nephros and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphatec 0 0 6 0 3.00

Alphatec has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Alphatec’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Nephros.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphatec beats Nephros on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Arsenal spinal fixation system intended for posterior, non-cervical fixation in skeletally mature patients for treating degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, fracture or dislocation, spinal stenosis, curvatures, tumor, pseud arthrosis, and failed previous fusion; zodiac degenerative spinal fixation system, a comprehensive spinal system used to address degenerative spinal conditions and deformity correction; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti and Transcend Lateral Interbody Implants; Battalion PC; Novel SD; Solus Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion System. Further, it is developing EOS imaging products. Additionally, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

