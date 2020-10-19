Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) & Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NASDAQ:PBH) Critical Survey

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $250,000.00 244.55 -$11.65 million ($0.59) -4.36 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $963.01 million 1.87 $142.28 million $2.96 12.15

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Anixa Biosciences. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anixa Biosciences and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 6 1 0 2.14

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.14%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -173.60% -142.47% Prestige Consumer Healthcare 15.84% 13.81% 4.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Anixa Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. It is also developing a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology focused on treating ovarian cancer. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a collaboration with Urology San Antonio, P.A. and Idaho Urologic Institute, PA for the development of Cchek, a liquid biopsy technology; and with OntoChem GmbH to develop novel Covid-19 therapeutics. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The company offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergies/redness relief, Compound W wart removals, Debrox ear wax removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. It also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, Fess nasal saline spray, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. The company sells through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

