Ankr (ANKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.11 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $48.11 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Coinall and Huobi Korea.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.04916010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Binance DEX, Bitinka, IDEX, KuCoin, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Upbit, Huobi Korea, Bithumb, BitMax, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Coinall, Bittrex, Bgogo, ABCC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.