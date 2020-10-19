Apache Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache has a dividend payout ratio of -7.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apache to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -58.8%.

Get Apache alerts:

NASDAQ APA opened at $9.37 on Monday. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.25. Apache had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 154.17%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Apache from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.