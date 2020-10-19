Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

