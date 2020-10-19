Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $103,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,792,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,816. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

