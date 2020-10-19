Apollo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $13.61 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $655,897.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004968 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002257 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001575 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

