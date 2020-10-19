Apple (AAPL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/14/2020 – Apple was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “positive” rating.

10/14/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

10/12/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple shares have outperformed the S&P 500 year to date. The company is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video, and cloud services. Moreover, Apple devices also continued to gain traction among enterprises, particularly healthcare providers. The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter iPhone sales to benefit from strong demand for iPhone SE. Further, Apple stated that sale of new iPhones will begin a few weeks later against the usual late September. It also expects iPad and Mac to post strong year-over-year growth but lower economic activity will hurt AppleCare and advertising businesses. Moreover, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store is a headwind. The company didn’t provide any guidance due to the pandemic-triggered uncertainty.”

9/25/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

9/23/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.50 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $116.25 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Apple was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $112.50 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/14/2020 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

9/10/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $109.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Apple had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $66.60 price target on the stock.

9/7/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/1/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/1/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.50.

9/1/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $117.50 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $145.00.

8/31/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.50.

8/31/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/31/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $117.50 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush.

8/26/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to an “outperform” rating.

8/24/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.75 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.59. 1,674,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,445,859. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $2,063.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Apple by 80.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,621,000 after buying an additional 223,015 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Apple by 26.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,814,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $461,420,000 after purchasing an additional 377,232 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 11.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

