Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $5.73 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

