Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,620 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $912,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.78. 2,396,662 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

