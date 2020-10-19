Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Fastenal by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,411 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,380,000 after acquiring an additional 432,559 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.50. 67,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $564,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.