Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 417 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 222.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 275,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 391.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $155.93. 8,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,187. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

