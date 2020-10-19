Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.60.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $390.34. 11,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.13. The company has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $409.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

