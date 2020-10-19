Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,555 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.55. 617,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

