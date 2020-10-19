Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $467.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,411. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $474.00. The company has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.