Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,015 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after acquiring an additional 244,949 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 408.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,945,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after acquiring an additional 653,415 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,087. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $170.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.37.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.