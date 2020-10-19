Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $529.70. 89,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,860. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.80 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.80.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

