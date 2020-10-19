Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,412,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,182,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.29. 13,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,403. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

