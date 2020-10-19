Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $429.17. 3,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.33. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

