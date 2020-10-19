Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.85. 14,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

